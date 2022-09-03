Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $287.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

