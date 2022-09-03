Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

