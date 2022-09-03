Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,956 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.