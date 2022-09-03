Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,673 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

