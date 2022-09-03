Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.08% of Quadratic Deflation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

Quadratic Deflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BNDD opened at $21.95 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.