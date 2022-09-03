Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 2,331 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

