Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 4,304 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

