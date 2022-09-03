Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,132,000.00 in Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $865.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 455,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 95,599 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 913,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

