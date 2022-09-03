Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,132,000.00 in Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $865.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.41.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.