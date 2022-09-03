Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys 22,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 22,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$14,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$936,845.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,914.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 38,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,046.00.

On Monday, August 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 34,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$22,425.00.

On Friday, August 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,145.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,145.00.

On Monday, August 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 38,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$23,560.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,046.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$2,013.00.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

Shares of CIBT Education Group stock remained flat at C$0.58 during trading on Friday. 16,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,770. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$39.71 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.