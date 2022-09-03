Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Achieves $210,796.80

Ink (INK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Ink has a market cap of $210,796.80 and approximately $22,353.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

