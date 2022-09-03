India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 121.25 ($1.47). Approximately 196,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 167,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.41).

India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.91. The stock has a market cap of £117.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.81.

Insider Transactions at India Capital Growth Fund

In other India Capital Growth Fund news, insider Nick Timberlake acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($25,616.24).

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

