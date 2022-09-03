Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $730.31

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 730.31 ($8.82) and traded as high as GBX 764 ($9.23). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 742 ($8.97), with a volume of 414,603 shares.

INCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Inchcape Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 774.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 730.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,124.24.

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

