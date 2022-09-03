Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Cut by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Imperial Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

