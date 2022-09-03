Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 93,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 182,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

