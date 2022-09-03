Iconic Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $901.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $901.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.39 or 0.01520432 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015715 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.