Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 1.7%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €198.50 ($202.55) and last traded at €195.00 ($198.98). Approximately 6,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €191.70 ($195.61).
HYQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €271.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
