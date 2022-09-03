Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 1.7%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €198.50 ($202.55) and last traded at €195.00 ($198.98). Approximately 6,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €191.70 ($195.61).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HYQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €271.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.59.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.