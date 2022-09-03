Hypersign identity (HID) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40,507.15

Hypersign identity (HID) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Hypersign identity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hypersign identity has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hypersign identity has a total market cap of $40,507.15 and approximately $43,919.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hypersign identity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hypersign identity using one of the exchanges listed above.

