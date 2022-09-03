HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $17.62 Million

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and $7,455.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

