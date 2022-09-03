Hydra Price Reaches $2.77 on Top Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $128,646.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00013968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 20,334,615 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

