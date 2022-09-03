HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 8.7%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $306.80 and last traded at $307.86. 44,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 771,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 893.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 159.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

