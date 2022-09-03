HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

HP stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in HP by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in HP by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

