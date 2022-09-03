Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading Down 1.2%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 82 ($0.99). Approximately 35,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 367,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £96.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.01.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

