Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.78-1.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.85 EPS.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

