Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,348 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.60% of Hormel Foods worth $151,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.