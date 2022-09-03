Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 139,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,242. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $266,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 85,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

