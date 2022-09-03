Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.0 %

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.89 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

