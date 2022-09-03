Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

HIMX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 1,107,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,788. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

About Himax Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

