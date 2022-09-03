Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0001 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $278,649.36 and $3,677.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.01563229 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00831087 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015857 BTC.
About Hertz Network
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Buying and Selling Hertz Network
