Helix Hits Market Capitalization of $3,978.51 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded down 44.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Helix has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $3,978.51 and approximately $24.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

