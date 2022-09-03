Helix Hits Market Capitalization of $3,978.51 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded down 44.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Helix has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $3,978.51 and approximately $24.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00159035 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008718 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1,710.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Helix
HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
