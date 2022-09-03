Helium Price Tops $4.62 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Helium has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00023288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $579.77 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00095257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00261973 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,399,896 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

