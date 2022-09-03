HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.58 Million

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. HEdpAY has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $11,335.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.

HEdpAY Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEdpAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

