Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

