Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $113,048,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 686.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,504,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,676 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $76,409,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

