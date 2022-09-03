Head-To-Head Review: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for POET Technologies and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.40%.

This table compares POET Technologies and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% VIA optronics -7.61% -21.07% -9.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.18 -$13.91 million ($0.76) -2.25

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VIA optronics beats POET Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

