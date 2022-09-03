Head-To-Head Contrast: BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Gladstone Capital pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and Gladstone Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 6.33 $84.30 million $1.41 7.04

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 77.23% 9.88% 5.50%

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. was formed in April 13, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.