Head to Head Comparison: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Cresco Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $21.50 million 0.86 $4.81 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.36 -$319.60 million ($1.22) -3.39

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 19.32% 185.70% 59.60% Cresco Labs -37.68% -2.67% -1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Charlie’s and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Charlie’s and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 222.84%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

