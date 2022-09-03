Head-To-Head Analysis: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) versus U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $121.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.10%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.62% 14.22% 5.80% Mitesco -3,623.87% -4,559.69% -150.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $495.02 million 2.10 $40.83 million $2.93 27.26 Mitesco $120,000.00 202.27 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -1.79

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Mitesco on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

