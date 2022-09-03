Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $153.42

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.42 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 138.50 ($1.67). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 55,754 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £436.03 million and a P/E ratio of 465.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.52.

In other news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE acquired 32,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £48,691.68 ($58,834.80). In other Harworth Group news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 19,622 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £30,021.66 ($36,275.57). Also, insider Alastair Lyons CBE acquired 32,034 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £48,691.68 ($58,834.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 68,620 shares of company stock worth $10,366,264 over the last quarter.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

