Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Down 1.5%

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 63.75 ($0.77). Approximately 23,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 27,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.75 ($0.78).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £170.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.49.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.38%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.