Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNLGY opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hang Lung Group has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

