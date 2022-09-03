Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 414,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

About Hagerty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at $196,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

