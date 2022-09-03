Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,347 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.