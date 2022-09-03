Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $654,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,275 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 3,791,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

