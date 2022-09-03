Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $1.60 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. AutoZone makes up about 1.1% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,120.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,189.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2,066.31.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

