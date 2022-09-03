Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $1.04 Million in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $47.65. 942,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.