Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $60.69. 11,309,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

