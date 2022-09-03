Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,850 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $268.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

