Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,699 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.8 %

NVS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. 3,713,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,669. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

