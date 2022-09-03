Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 8,210 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $36,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 397,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $15,679,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

WSC stock remained flat at $39.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,605,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

