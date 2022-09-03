GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $49.49 million and $9,777.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000318 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00074535 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

